Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

As Ohio approves abortion rights amendment, South Dakota faces uncertain future

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Ohio voters approved a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. As for the state of South Dakota, the future of abortion rights remains a subject of uncertainty.

Ohio became the seventh state where voters decided to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“57% of the voters in Ohio said we want our rights back. We want to be able to have some options. You know, and I get so frankly upset when I think about what’s happened in South Dakota with the trigger law. Now, if a woman gets raped or if there’s a pregnancy that occurs as a result of incest, there are no options for women or for young children,” said Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland.

Dakotans for Health is working to place a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion on the 2024 general election ballot. Rick Weiland, a co-founder of Dakotans for Health, says the decision on these rights should be up to the voters, not the politicians.

“We have a motto in South Dakota; the state motto is ‘Under God, the people rule.’ Well, what we like to say is, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’ and we want the voters to decide this issue,” said Weiland.

Efforts to restrict access to reproductive healthcare in 2006 and 2008 were rejected by voters.

“We’re going to collect enough signatures, and the voters are going to have a chance next November to weigh in on how much freedom they want, frankly. I think what we saw in Ohio is that they want their reproductive rights restored, and that’s what’s going to happen now,” said Weiland.

To get their measure placed on the ballot, Dakotans for Health must collect approximately 36,000 valid signatures, which is 10 percent of the total votes cast in the last general election.

We reached out to Life Defense Fund, a group opposed to the measure to put abortion rights into the South Dakota State Constitution, to get their side of the matter but did not get a response.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis

Latest News

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
November 8th Plays of the Week
November 8th Plays of the Week
Wednesday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
When we last spoke with Randy and Karen Rehling, Karen’s progression was thankfully slow. They...
Upcoming clinical trials giving hope to families affected by ALS