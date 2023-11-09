Avera Medical Minute
Pro-Palestine demonstration held in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rally for “Shut it Down for Palestine” took place Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

The event was held on 41st St. and Louise Ave.

“I didn’t see anybody in town saying anything, so I decided I make a little infographic and post it on social media trying to spread the word the best I could. If nobody shows up then nobody shows up, I’m still here and I’m gonna stand out here and speak my peace for Palestine,” said resident Alyssa Branson.

According to the event website, the national movement aims to put pressure on political offices and businesses that “fund and collaborate with the Israeli occupation of Gaza.”

