SDSU Men get back into the win column against DWU after narrow loss to Akron Monday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men lost an exciting game Monday to MAC favorite Akron 81-75 in a game that was settled in the final minute. So they were looking to get into the win column Wednesday night when Matt Wilber’s DWU Tigers came to Frost Arena in Brookings.

Zeke Mayo showed why he is one of the top Mid-Major players in the country by exploding for 28 points. He also had 10 rebounds and 2 steals. William Kyle III had 17 points,13 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Jacks who won 83-55.

Randy Rosenquist, Jr. went 9 of 13 from the floor and scored 21 points for the Tigers. His dad was a standout for the USD Coyotes.

