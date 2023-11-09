Sioux City man arrested for public intoxication one day after beating murder charge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day after he was on trial for murder, a Sioux City man was back in jail for a public intoxication charge.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Nathaniel Parker was charged with the first-degree murder of 48-year-old William Harlan. Parker was accused of stabbing Harlan multiple times while in the back of a car on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Parker’s trial was started on Nov. 3, and on Nov. 7, a jury found him guilty of a lesser charge, assault causing bodily injury. This is a serious misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in prison. Under Iowa law, if Parker were convicted of first-degree murder he would have been sentenced to life in prison.

Court documents show Parker was in jail ever since he first got arrested. After receiving his verdict on Nov. 7, a judge released Parker on his own recognizance and ordered him back in court on Nov. 21 for his sentencing.

Then on the morning of Nov. 8, police got a 911 call reporting a partially naked man climbing up a fire escape trying to get into a building. Police say the call came in a little after 4:30 a.m. and officers were sent to the 500 block of 9th Street to check it out.

When officers got to the scene, court documents say they identified the partially naked man as Parker. Officers say he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Parker consented to an alcohol test, where he had a blood alcohol content of .206.

Parker was charged with public intoxication and booked into the Woodbury County Jail. Court documents show he has already pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-day suspended jail sentence.

Nathaniel Parker’s original charges

Back on Feb. 24, 2023, police received a call reporting a stabbing at an apartment located at 414 11th Street. Authorities say when they got there, they found Harlan inside an apartment along with three other men, one of them being Parker.

Authorities say Harlan had multiple stab wounds and was sent to a Sioux City hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Prosecutors claimed Parker, Harlan and the other men were seen in a car that arrived at the apartment’s parking lot shortly before 9:20 p.m. Parker was accused of stabbing Harlan in the chest three times while they were all in the car. Security footage acquired by law enforcement showed Parker and the two other men carrying a limp Harlan into the apartment.

When authorities arrived at the apartment they say they found Parker hiding the knife that killed Harlan.

Authorities also found methamphetamine in Parker’s possession. Along with the first-degree murder charge he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Before the murder trial, on Oct. 19, Parker pleaded guilty to the possession charge admitting he had methamphetamine on him the night he was arrested. The charge is a serious misdemeanor, which also has a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

