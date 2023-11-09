Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the victim in a 36-year-old homicide cold case.

New DNA technology has led to the identification of 24-year-old Jerry Mikkelson as the victim in a 1987 murder case.

In October of 1987, Mikkelson’s body was found on a Forest Service road in Colorado near the Wyoming border.

It is believed that Mikkelson was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

This June, authorities in Colorado and Wyoming exhumed Mikkelson’s remains.

The process resulted in new DNA samples and the discovery of a titanium rod in the right femur.

Mikkelson’s family confirmed that six years prior to his death, Jerry had broken his femur and had a titanium rod implanted.

Authorities are still working to identify the killer.

If you have any information about Mikkelson or the homicide, you can submit a tip to tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or leave a message on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-875-7069.

Information is provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case(Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

Thursday is the first day of high school football championships with three games between the...
High school football championships underway in Vermillion-Thursday AM
(L) Marcus M. Martin as Genie and (R) Anand Nagraj as Jafar
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
Nathaniel John Parker
Sioux City man arrested for public intoxication one day after beating murder charge
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation