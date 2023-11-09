Sioux Falls prepares snow plow drivers for winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter quickly approaching, class is now in session at snow school.

This week, the City of Sioux Falls is preparing snow plow drivers for the expected snow season.

Also referred to as “snowfighters,” the snow plow drivers will learn about operation updates and specific software and get hands-on experience.

“It’s extremely important. The City of Sioux Falls continues to grow at a rapid pace, so that just means more streets to clear in the wintertime. We’ve lost quite a few contractors over the last few years, and they run into the same issues we are — finding good operators to run this type of equipment.”

Over 100 people will attend snow school over the course of three days.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.