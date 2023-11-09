Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls prepares snow plow drivers for winter

With winter quickly approaching, class is now in session at snow school.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter quickly approaching, class is now in session at snow school.

This week, the City of Sioux Falls is preparing snow plow drivers for the expected snow season.

Also referred to as “snowfighters,” the snow plow drivers will learn about operation updates and specific software and get hands-on experience.

“It’s extremely important. The City of Sioux Falls continues to grow at a rapid pace, so that just means more streets to clear in the wintertime. We’ve lost quite a few contractors over the last few years, and they run into the same issues we are — finding good operators to run this type of equipment.”

Over 100 people will attend snow school over the course of three days.

