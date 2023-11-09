Sioux Valley class uses geography to make football picks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All sports bettors wish they had a surefire system to predict the winners of sporting events accurately.

One Sioux Valley teacher is incorporating what his students are learning in the classroom to make picks on state football games, and they’ve been pretty successful.

“Every year, students ask me, ‘Can we turn on the dome game?’ So we came up with a way to make the dome game educational,” said Jordan Fast.

Fast has been teaching social studies and government at Sioux Valley for eight years, and over the past six, his sophomore geography students have been predicting state championship game winners.

“One of my goals as a teacher is to have a lot of fun in the classroom and make things relevant in students’ lives,” Fast explained. “How can we incorporate things that many people have an interest in and extracurriculars in the state of South Dakota and make them relevant to a project that we can manipulate and look at data to drive our results.”

The class breaks down several geographical factors to make their picks.

“We look at the population of towns and how close they are to the interstate, attendance, their test scores, and things like that,” said student Lacey Langland.

The goal of the project is to demonstrate to students that geography can have real-world impacts.

“Using geography to predict these scores really shows the importance in everyday life and how it can affect the outcome of a football game,” said student Marcus Olson.

And not only is the project something they look forward to.

“I’d say the project was pretty fun, it’s a good way to get excited about coming to class,” said student Leah Forbes.

“It was just a good way for people to think about geography in a way that’s relevant to what we’re talking about right now with football and stuff and seeing how it affects other teams,” Langland said.

The classes have been fairly successful in their picks, with a 25 and 11 record, picking the correct winner nearly seventy percent of the time.

Each year, the students hope to be the first class that goes undefeated.

“I’m pretty confident in all our picks, we’re going to be the class that goes seven and zero this year,” Olson said.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.