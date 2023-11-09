Sonia Sotomayor Elementary honors veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary put together a ceremony Thursday to honor veterans who are family members of students.

The event included a presentation of colors, the National Anthem and a special song.

At the end of the ceremony, students related to veterans were able to introduce them to the crowd.

“It’s a special event for us — Sonia Sotomayor wouldn’t be a school if you go way back to what Veterans Day really means. This place is really special to me. It takes a village, and everyone has a unique thing they can bring to the table,” said NaTascha Krempges, IEP facilitator.

This year, they had their largest turn out — 50 veterans showed up for the celebration.

