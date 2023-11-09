Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Throwback Thursday: Hiawatha Asylum

Lori Kent with the Local Lou podcast shares this week's historical marker.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we’re discussing a historical marker for an asylum in Canton that has a hard history.

The history will be explored more at an event Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Good Earth State Park. The event is free — all that is needed to attend is a park pass.

As always, Lori Kent with the Local Lou Podcast joined Dakota News Now to discuss what she discovered about the historical marker in her research.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

(L) Marcus M. Martin as Genie and (R) Anand Nagraj as Jafar
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
Nathaniel John Parker
Sioux City man arrested for public intoxication one day after beating murder charge
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation
Anthony Rolland
Officials looking for high-risk sex offender whose ankle monitor battery died
The Festival of Trees will showcase 40 Christmas trees and wreaths donated by area businesses...
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction