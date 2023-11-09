Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tommy John founders featured at Innovation Conversations

The founders of clothing manufacturer Tommy John were the featured guests at the inaugural Innovation Conversation at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The founders of clothing manufacturer Tommy John were the featured guests at the inaugural Innovation Conversation at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls.

The keynote was presented by Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto. The husband and wife entrepreneurs had no prior experience in clothing design and manufacturing, but they searched to reimagine the fabric, fit, and function of both men’s and women’s underwear for a more comfortable solution.

The pair founded Tommy John during the 2008 recession with the goal of bringing a solution to men’s unfitting undershirts to market.

“The light bulb moment for me was when I was in a Nordstrom in Dallas, Texas, and a guy tried on an undershirt and he said, ‘I love this,’ and ordered 16 black and 16 white. And it was a $1,800 order and that was almost all the inventory. That’s when people ask us a lot, ‘when did you know how big it could be?’” said Patterson.

Following the keynote presentation, a social gathering was held at Startup Sioux Falls.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

When we last spoke with Randy and Karen Rehling, Karen’s progression was thankfully slow. They...
Upcoming clinical trials giving hope to families affected by ALS
In many areas of ALS research, progress is being made and advocates for ALS research are...
Upcoming clinical trials giving hope to families affected by ALS
The founders of clothing manufacturer Tommy John were the featured guests at the inaugural...
Tommy John founders featured at Innovation Conversations
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis