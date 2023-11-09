Upcoming clinical trials giving hope to families affected by ALS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the ALS Association, around 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS each year and plenty of research has gone into slowing the progression of the disease.

When we last spoke with Randy and Karen Rehling, Karen’s progression was thankfully slow. They were able to take part in their sixth ALS walk.

While things have still been difficult, they are thankful to be a part of raising awareness and seeing positive trends in research.

In many areas of ALS research, progress is being made and advocates for ALS research are optimistic. Daniel Barvin has faced tragedy, with many family members dying of ALS. He also learned he is a carrier of a genetic mutation that makes him more likely to develop ALS.

Barvin’s experience drove him to work in advocacy and research to find a cure at Coya Therapeutics and a non-profit he started called “End the Legacy.”

“Knowing that every day we are moving forward towards a cure, there could not be a better life for someone to live for someone who has been so affected by these Diseases,” Barvin said.

Coya presented encouraging experimental data for potential new treatments last month.

“There’s a combination biologic, kind of like what’s been done in cancer where in one case we are increasing the efficacy of regulatory T cells and with another drug decreasing inflammation in the body,” Barvin explained. “We’ve shown in a proof of concept trial back in March that we could stop the progression almost to none.”

Coya’s research is far from the only research and trials being conducted, but they present exciting developments in a field that Karen Rehling said has seen few breakthroughs since Lou Gehrig’s diagnosis over eighty years ago.

Karen and her husband Randy keep a close eye on treatments in development.

“There are more clinical trials going on now than there ever have been in the past, so there is a lot more hope that some significant discoveries will actually get made here hopefully soon,” Rehling said. “Fortunately, since the ice bucket challenge more dollars have been put into research.”

The disease has progressed with Karen to the point where most treatments currently available will not be effective. Though they may ask why this has happened to them, they have found meaning in their battle.

“I have mentored some people with ALS and to be able to advocate for future treatments has been meaningful to me,” Rehling expressed. “But the biggest thing is, my hope is in Jesus and I know that will never change.”

One of the trials Coya is kicking off to test the combination treatment will begin in 2024. A second trial is already set to test the effects of a new treatment for Alzheimer’s patients. Barvin said that while they can’t make any promises about how quickly trials and the process of potential FDA approval can be completed, they hope to bring the therapies as quickly as possible.

For many ALS patients, the longer they wait for new treatments, the less effective the treatment can become.

“Hope is very powerful, so it’s a significant factor. Unfortunately, that is tempered by the fact that research is such a slow process. If a drug is beginning the clinical trial process just now, it’s probably five to ten years before the drug would come to market and most of us would not live long enough to see that to fruition,” Rehling said.

“It is incredibly difficult that therapies are not in time for some loved ones. They were not in time for my loved ones. I wish I had a magic wand that I could wave and make this available to patients twenty years ago,” Barvin expressed. “We fortunately have an FDA pathway that ensures that all we do is safe. I think that for the overall good of all patients, that process has to occur. For all those families who are not at the time where they can receive the therapy, my heart goes out to you.”

Rehling’s recommendation to those diagnosed with ALS is to contribute to any trial if you are able to and to research and advocate for the Promising Pathway Act, a bill in the Senate that would allow ALS patients to have access to experimental drugs because there are no other alternatives.

