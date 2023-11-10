10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -3 9-man champions were crowed in the Dakotadome in Vermillion Thursday-Avon, Warner and Parkston.

It was SODAK 16 night in Class AA Volleyball as 8 teams punched their ticket to next week’s State Tournament in Rapid City.

And Bob Nielson talks about how important the when at Southern Illinois was as the USD Coyotes will host North Dakota in another game between top ten teams in the FCS Saturday.

