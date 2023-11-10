Avera Medical Minute
4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal

FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A young Arizona girl is recovering after police say a coyote bit her on the head outside her home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a 4-year-old girl was playing in the front yard with her siblings when the animal bit her.

Police responded and started tracking the coyote in the neighborhood after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officers also responded.

Mesa police officers said they tracked the animal for more than an hour as it ran through residential areas.

The coyote was eventually spotted north of the girl’s home along a canal before it was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the animal is being tested for rabies and other illnesses.

The child did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

