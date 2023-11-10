Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana Church gets new window after vandalism

The Cathedral Historic District Neighborhood Watch Group started a fundraiser earlier this year, and thanks to other generous donations, they were able to raise
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A stained glass window broken by vandals last spring at the Augustana Lutheran Church has been replaced.

The Cathedral Historic District Neighborhood Watch Group started a fundraiser earlier this year, and thanks to other generous donations, they were able to raise enough money for the repairs.

The window was installed Friday.

“It’s actually suprising to me that we did not only from just the neighborhood watch group and other churches and private indivduals not even from here sent money in. It was very heartwarming, and we are very grateful,” said David Stellingwerf, church council vice president.

The church building is 98 years old.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Ten years since Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance

Latest News

Lexie Merley and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Augustana Church gets new window after vandalism
Augustana Church gets new window after vandalism
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
EmBe Dress for Success to fund women’s programs