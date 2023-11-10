Augustana Church gets new window after vandalism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A stained glass window broken by vandals last spring at the Augustana Lutheran Church has been replaced.

The Cathedral Historic District Neighborhood Watch Group started a fundraiser earlier this year, and thanks to other generous donations, they were able to raise enough money for the repairs.

The window was installed Friday.

“It’s actually suprising to me that we did not only from just the neighborhood watch group and other churches and private indivduals not even from here sent money in. It was very heartwarming, and we are very grateful,” said David Stellingwerf, church council vice president.

The church building is 98 years old.

