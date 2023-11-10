Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avon wins 9-B football title in thrilling finish against Faulkton

Pirates and Trojans battle right to the finish in the 9-B championship game Friday morning
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first game was the most exciting at the Dome in Vermillion on Thursday as the Avon Pirates won the 9-B championship game 32-20 over Faulkton for their 6th title.

And it was exciting from the start. MVP Aziah Meyer raced for a 91 yard TD and the game was tied 16-16 at halftime. Faulkton was down 10 points in the final quarter when they rallied behind Layne Cotton who had 3 TD passes and almost 200 yards. But a big play by the Pirates defense after a touchdown had been called back sealed the win for Justin Lukkes in his first season taking for for the retired Tom Culver.

Meyer ran for 177 yards and the long as the Pirates ran for 314 as a team. Cotton hit Charlie Deiter for a pair of scores for the Trojans as both teams finish the season with 10-2 record in a battle of the top 2 teams in the class.

MVP Aziah Meyer says, “Very heartwarming an happy. Very happy that we made it after all the grind and work we it. I’m also happy with the way Faulkton played, great team.”

Avon Head Coach Justin Lukkes says, “I knew we weren’t going to run away with nothing. I just wish I would have had a little more time to breathe and it wouldn’t come down to the last minute and a half. But I’m proud of the kids.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!

Latest News

Warner outscores Deubrook in wild, record-setting 9-A title game
Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history
Bormann leads Parkston past Howard in exciting 9-AA championship game
Parkston’s defense and Luke Bormann lead Trojans to 9-AA title with perfect season
HBC season ends while Jackson CC rolls into semi's in Minnesota FB Playoffs
Jackson CC rolls into semi’s while HBC season ends in Minnesota football playoffs
Class AA Volleyball Tournament set after SODAK 16 games
Top teams all advance to State AA Volleyball Tournament on SODAK 16 night