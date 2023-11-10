Avon wins 9-B football title in thrilling finish against Faulkton

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first game was the most exciting at the Dome in Vermillion on Thursday as the Avon Pirates won the 9-B championship game 32-20 over Faulkton for their 6th title.

And it was exciting from the start. MVP Aziah Meyer raced for a 91 yard TD and the game was tied 16-16 at halftime. Faulkton was down 10 points in the final quarter when they rallied behind Layne Cotton who had 3 TD passes and almost 200 yards. But a big play by the Pirates defense after a touchdown had been called back sealed the win for Justin Lukkes in his first season taking for for the retired Tom Culver.

Meyer ran for 177 yards and the long as the Pirates ran for 314 as a team. Cotton hit Charlie Deiter for a pair of scores for the Trojans as both teams finish the season with 10-2 record in a battle of the top 2 teams in the class.

MVP Aziah Meyer says, “Very heartwarming an happy. Very happy that we made it after all the grind and work we it. I’m also happy with the way Faulkton played, great team.”

Avon Head Coach Justin Lukkes says, “I knew we weren’t going to run away with nothing. I just wish I would have had a little more time to breathe and it wouldn’t come down to the last minute and a half. But I’m proud of the kids.”

