Cooler today but less windy

Warming up quickly this weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover around the region today. Despite all the extra sunshine we’ll see today, highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most of us. The good news is the wind will be a lot lighter, too. That means it won’t feel as chilly outside today.

This weekend is looking a little nicer! We have a little warm up on the way. We should get back up to 50 for a high on Veteran’s Day. Sunday is looking even nicer with high temperatures returning to the 60s! It looks like we’ll stay dry this weekend.

Early next week, we’ll keep the pleasant, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good amount of sunshine. It looks like we’ll be staying dry heading through next week, too. Temperatures will continue to range between 10 and 15 degrees above normal for the middle of November as a quiet weather pattern looks to linger.

