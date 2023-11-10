Coyotes have another top-ten matchup with UND after important win at Southern Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes may have picked up their most important win of the season Saturday when they beat Southern Illinois 14-7 on the road, stopping the game-tying touchdown in the final seconds.

With another top 10 game against North Dakota, this was a big game for Bob Nielson’s team after the lob-sided loss to the top-ranked Jackrabbits.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “Our kids are playing with greater confidence and that has to do with the leadership we have on our football team and the fact that our guys are invested and believe in each other and sometimes that’s what it takes to have a special year.”

Brenden Webb was Player of the Week with 4 sacks to lead a spirited defense. It was a great bounce back win for the Yotes who host North Dakota at Noon on Saturday.

