EmBe Dress for Success to fund women’s programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday and Saturday, the EmBe Dress for Success fall “Refresh Your Closet Sale” is happening in downtown Sioux Falls at the EmBe Gymnasium.

The proceeds from the event fund women’s programs at EmBe.

The sale is being held at the EmBe downtown location. It’s open until 7 p.m. on Friday and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with a bag sale starting at 1 p.m.

