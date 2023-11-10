Avera Medical Minute
Health Connect of South Dakota to host community sobriety event with Bingo and mocktail mix-off

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next month, Health Connect of South Dakota will be hosting its winter mocktails mix-off at Giving Hope Bingo in Sioux Falls.

The family-friendly event is set for December 6 and serves as a community sobriety event.

Organizers said there’s still time for individuals and groups to submit their own mocktails in the contest.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three drinks, chosen by attendees.

To learn more, head to MocktailsMixoff.com.

