Jackson CC rolls into semi’s while HBC season ends in Minnesota football playoffs

Huskies remain perfect and Patriots fall in battle of unbeatens in 9-man
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA and ROCHESTER, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Hills Beaver Creek Patriots came into Thursday night’s 9-man quarterfinal game with a perfect record. So did Kingsland’s Knights. And it was Kingsland that kept the perfect record in tact with a 26-14 win. Jamin Metzger’s TD run tied the game at 6-6-. But Beau Wiersma’s TD run made it 14-6 at the Half and he scored later in the Kingsland victory in Albert Lea.

In Rochester, Tom Schuller had said on Calling All Sports earlier in the week he was worried about Caledonia’s speed. But it was his Huskies of Jackson County Central who raced to an impressive 41-0 win and a spot in the 2-a semi-finals at US Bank Stadium

Sophomore Roman Voss, who’s been starting since the 8th grade, showed the poise of a veteran with 2 TD runs and a long touchdown pass to Ben Dahlin as the lead was 21-0 at the half and the Huskies never looked back. They went on to win 21-0 to remain perfect on the year.

