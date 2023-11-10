Avera Medical Minute
A list of events and deals for Veterans Day

Veterans Day
Veterans Day(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans Day is Saturday, and there are plenty of local restaurants, businesses and events that are honoring those who have served their country.

On Friday until noon, veterans get a free Grand Slam Breakfast at Denny’s. On Saturday, veterans can get a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s, a coffee and doughnut at Krispy Kreme, a free hot or iced coffee at Starbucks, a free doughnut at Dunkin or a free pancake combo at IHOP. Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine in on Saturday.

Lowe’s is giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers on Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

On Friday, Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will offer all veterans and active-duty military members a free buffet-style breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

For most deals and discounts, a valid military identification is required.

Schools already honored veterans with programs for their students, like Sonia Sotomayor Elementary.

Progressive honored veterans by awarding two Sioux Falls men brand-new vehicles.

This year, Interim HealthCare is putting on a Veterans Coat Drive with other various sponsors. Emily Marsh discussed the drive with Dakota News Now.

Interim Healthcare veteran coat drive

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Veterans Day program on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to hot Veterans Day program

Retired Navy Captain and Sanford’s Head of Military and Veteran Affairs Paul Weckman said Sanford Health offers a variety of military and veteran programs year-round.

Military and veterans programs with Sanford Health

