Lyon County Riverboat Foundation donates to area organizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 30 organizations across northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota received donations from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation was formed by Grand Falls Casino and Resort and looks to be a catalyst to help qualified organizations meet needs within Lyon County and beyond.

The grants go toward development, beautification, education, and human and social issues.

“We just feel so blessed to be among the groups chosen by the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation. I know there’s a lot of non-profits in the room tonight that will benefit. And we feel so blessed to be among that group,” said Staci Kropneuske, the assistant director of development and events for the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota was one of the 28 organizations that received a donation on Thursday.

Other organizations to receive donations included the Lyon County Conservation Foundation, Rock Rapids Kids Club, Midwest Honor Flight, and Hope Haven.

