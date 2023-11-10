Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lyon County Riverboat Foundation donates to area organizations

Nearly 30 organizations across northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota received donations from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly 30 organizations across northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota received donations from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation was formed by Grand Falls Casino and Resort and looks to be a catalyst to help qualified organizations meet needs within Lyon County and beyond.

The grants go toward development, beautification, education, and human and social issues.

“We just feel so blessed to be among the groups chosen by the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation. I know there’s a lot of non-profits in the room tonight that will benefit. And we feel so blessed to be among that group,” said Staci Kropneuske, the assistant director of development and events for the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota was one of the 28 organizations that received a donation on Thursday.

Other organizations to receive donations included the Lyon County Conservation Foundation, Rock Rapids Kids Club, Midwest Honor Flight, and Hope Haven.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!

Latest News

The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko
The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko
The foundation was formed by Grand Falls Casino and Resort and looks to be a catalyst to help...
Lyon County Riverboat Foundation donates to area organizations
Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’