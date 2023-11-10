Avera Medical Minute
Parkston’s defense and Luke Bormann lead Trojans to 9-AA title with perfect season

Trojans big second half the difference in 12-7 win over Howard
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Howard Tigers controlled the first half of the 9-AA title game in Vermillion Thursday night. Taiden Hoyer scored the only TD before intermission and it was 7-0 Tigers.

But the top-ranked and unbeaten Parkston Trojans went back to what they do best in the 2nd half behind Luke Bormann who took over at QB because of an injury and he scored on runs of 22 and 74 as the Trojans dominated the 2nd half and won the state championship 12-7. The defense gave up only 125 yards to a very explosive Howard offense and all year allowed only 30 points!

Bormann ran for 167 yards and both scores and was named the games Most Valuable Player. Parkston finishes the season with a 12-0 record and Howard 10-2.

