Previewing Friday’s State Championship games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zach Borg has a live look at Friday’s three State Championship games from The DakotaDome.

In Class 11B, #4 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-1) will be taking on #6 Hot Springs (10-1) at 10 a.m.

In Class 11A, #1 Dell Rapids (11-0) faces #2 West Central (10-1) at 2 p.m.

Finally, in Class 11AA, #1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (10-1) takes on #2 Yankton (10-1) at 7 p.m.

