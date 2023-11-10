Avera Medical Minute
Previewing Friday's State Championship games

Friday State Championship Preview
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zach Borg has a live look at Friday’s three State Championship games from The DakotaDome.

In Class 11B, #4 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-1) will be taking on #6 Hot Springs (10-1) at 10 a.m.

In Class 11A, #1 Dell Rapids (11-0) faces #2 West Central (10-1) at 2 p.m.

Finally, in Class 11AA, #1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (10-1) takes on #2 Yankton (10-1) at 7 p.m.

