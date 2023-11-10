Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to discuss the concerns they have and collectively seek transparency from the state.

Two members of the state legislature, along with Lincoln County Commissioner Michael Poppens were featured speakers involved in the discussions, but it was the absence of one speaker that had the room talking.

“This was dumped on us just like it was you and this is just bad government, folks. It’s just not the way to run the government,” said District 16 State Representative Kevin Jensen.

Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko was planning on attending the public forum. That was until members of NOPE filed a lawsuit against the state, the DOC, and Wasko.

With her hands seemingly tied, the long-awaited discussion between residents and the DOC will have to wait.

“It just goes right along with the way it’s all been going, the lack of transparency. We’ve been reaching out for a number of weeks now to get them here. This didn’t just come about within the last two, three days,” said NOPE Lincoln County board member, Sam Eiesland.

They feel that the lawsuit was necessary.

“They are standing on the fact that the state doesn’t have to follow any of the rules that any of the rest of us do and we believe that they do and they should be held accountable,” Eiesland expressed. “Now, whether they want to use that for an excuse to not come, that’s their prerogative. They could most certainly come and still answer questions that we had that didn’t even pertain to the suit.”

State lawmakers and one county commissioner were able to answer what they could, but the details continue to be unclear. Talking points involved lack of infrastructure, increase in visitors, safety, and more.

President of the Homeowners Association and former construction company owner Mike Hoffman recalled what their attorney had told them.

“If they have a better site, they just kind of dropped it on you I got to tell you it’s kind of s-o-l, but this makes no sense,” Hoffman said.

“They don’t want to come give us answers. We can’t get any answers out of them. We have a lot of questions,” Eiesland said.

There are still many unknowns about the prison project, but the absence of any representative from the state kept them in the unknown.

There were hundreds of attendees and the message they sent was clear: they are tired of waiting.

