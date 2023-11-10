Sanford employees give one book to every student at Lowell Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Lowell Elementary had a big surprise on Thursday thanks to the generosity of employees at Sanford Health.

“We worked with the dean of students at Lowell to identify a book for each grade level and then we had that put on a list for our employees to be able to purchase,” said Becca Conner with Volunteer Services at Sanford. “We knew how many we needed, and we were just hoping that we would be able to meet that goal. We’re just so proud of our Sanford employees for meeting that goal.”

The books were chosen by the staff at Lowell based on what they knew the kids would enjoy.

“It was a huge surprise and then when we got the chance to actually think about our students and what their likes and interests are and we had the choice to pick whatever book we think students will be most interested in. It let us kind of get the chance to think about our students, their likes, their interests, and what they’d really be excited to read about and what would get them excited about reading at school, and carry that over to at home,” said third-grade teacher Paige Semmier. " “And I think the staff here at Lowell did a really good job at picking books that our students would be really interested in.”

After receiving the books, the students were thankful for the unexpected gift.

“I just want to say thank you and thanks for doing that, because I know they’re really hard-working,” said fifth-grade student Iyuna Debose.

