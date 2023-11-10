Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls mascots nominated for 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two mascots from Sioux Falls are nominated for the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards this year.

The mascot of the Sioux Falls Canaries, Peep, is nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame Awards in two categories. Peep is one of eight mascots nominated for Best In-Game Skit in a minor league and one of nine mascots nominated for Best Video Short in a minor league.

Flurry, the mascot of Great Bear Management Co. is one of four corporate mascots nominated in the Corporate Best Use of Brand category.

Review a list of the nominees and vote here.

