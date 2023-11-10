Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Police search for missing teen

Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Samuel Swanson is 5′5″, 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing. He was last seen in the West 41st Street and South Glendale Ave. area around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

If you have any information, the SFPD encourages you to call 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Ten years since Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance
National Letter of Intent Day
HS Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent in variety of sports

Latest News

Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Inmates aged 18-25 may soon see more opportunities for diversion.
South Dakota could soon implement a young adult rehabilitation program
The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko
The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko