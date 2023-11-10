Sioux Falls Police search for missing teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Samuel Swanson is 5′5″, 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing. He was last seen in the West 41st Street and South Glendale Ave. area around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

If you have any information, the SFPD encourages you to call 605-367-7000.

