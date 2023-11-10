Special events planned for Native American Heritage Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate traditions, languages, and stories.

One East River organization has continued to draw people together with special events throughout the month.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health, with locations in Sioux Falls and Pierre, looks for ways to build relationships.

“Our team is looking for new ways to just bring our communities together here in Sioux Falls,” said SDUIH CEO Michaela Sieber.

In addition to the ongoing activities, their schedule is packed full with celebrations underway for Native American Heritage Month.

Elder Bingo was last week, and this weekend will have a two-spirit LGBTQ movie screening. Other planned events include youth hand games, a women’s self-care night, and a football night for the men.

“For an indigenous organization, it means for us that we just get to be unapologetically native and indigenous, really, to educate our community and our partners. Just about who we are and what we do,” Sieber expressed.

Sieber finds encouragement in those who make connections with their Pierre location, the Sioux Falls clinic on West Avenue, and the downtown location. In the last month, 600 people have stopped in for a coffee, a place to talk and to ask about resources.

“It’s three times that we hadn’t in September so we are seeing more people needing to come in there’s a need for a space like this in Sioux Falls,” Sieber said.

The ongoing events continue with parenting courses. beading groups, and life-changing relationships.

“Sobriety classes. We have a recovery group that’s picking up steam, and then just day-to-day drop-ins anyone can come in, hang out, grab a cup of coffee, ask questions about resources, or pick up sage or sweet grass,” Sieber explained. “And we’re seeing the bonding happening in the community, the laughter, and so we’re really excited for this month and the events that will happen.”

You can learn more about South Dakota Urban Indian Health at sduih.org.

