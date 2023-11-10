Ten years since Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area. The mark is being used by law enforcement as a call for more information from the public, to solve the decade-old case.

For Attorney General Marty Jackley, the case of Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance is fresh again in his mind. Jackley was Attorney General when Cyriacks first went missing on November 13th, 2013, a case that’s still active with tips being reviewed.

“I had an opportunity when I became Attorney General again to sit through a debriefing with some of the developments that have happened over the last couple of years. There aren’t any strong leads right now, but as information comes in, we follow up on those like we would any other case,” Jackley said. “This is an important case to me, because her disappearance happened when I was Attorney General. I think it’s solvable, it’s time to be solved. We’re just asking for the public’s input if there’s any little thing that people know about. The pickup that was found a month after her disappearance at the bee farm, or anything about the quilt that’s missing from her home.”

Cyriacks was last known to be driving her husband Brad around the Huron area almost ten years ago to the date. In a release, the Attorney General’s office notes that Brad was the last person to know where she was.

The pickup truck that Rachel was driving was found about a month after she disappeared, near a bee farm in the Huron area. Rachel’s mother Mary Schabot said the mother of two was never shy and always outgoing.

“She was a tomboy, and she was always on the go it seemed like. And she really loved her children. I mean, she was fun to be around,” Schabot said in a phone interview with Dakota News Now.

Schabot believes that there are people out there that have information on what happened to Rachel and wants them to come forward.

“We need to just bring her home. I mean, I’m not going to ever give up. So I mean, if it’s not this year, I’ll still be hanging in there. I’m never going to give up,” Schabot said.

Jackley said even though Rachel went missing ten years ago, he doesn’t believe the case can’t be solved. All his office needs he says is help from the public.

“It’s achievable, and we just want to hurry that up. We want the public to remember Rachel. And if there are those that are out there that have information for whose’s responsible or further information about where she may be, to come forth and talk to local law enforcement,” Jackley said.

Jackley is asking anyone with information about Rachel to contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331. Folks can also contact local law enforcement with any tips.

