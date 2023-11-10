Top teams all advance to State AA Volleyball Tournament on SODAK 16 night

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were 8 spots open for next week’s State AA Volleyball Tournament starting the night on Thursday. And all of the top teams made sure to secure a spot in Rapid City.

#1 Harrisburg got 19 kills from Gabi Zachariasen in a 3-0 win over RC Stevens. She broke the school record for kills in a season with her big night and has 3 more games to ad to that total. #2 Washington also was a straight set winner over Yankton and #3 Jefferson the same against Douglas.

The 8 winners from Thursday night were:

J=Harrisburg, Washington, Jefferson, Watertown, O’Gorman, Brandon Valley, Aberdeen and Lincoln.

The State Tournaments in all 3 classes start next Thursday in Rapid City and run through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.