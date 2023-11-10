Veteran patients at Sanford receive new blankets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, veterans at the Sanford Hospital received a special gift.

The head of military and veteran affairs at Sanford, Paul Weckman, and volunteers delivered blankets to 48 veteran patients.

The donations were just one way the hospital could honor veterans who made so many sacrifices.

“You’ll probably see today some veterans will be very emotional because to them, to be recognized, some unfortunately never had that, especially our Vietnam veterans that came back. They never were welcomed, but this is just, again, a very small token of appreciation and many of these veterans will really really take this to heart,” said Weckman.

