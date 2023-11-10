Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’

On Thursday, a vigil was held for a Sioux Falls teenager who lost his life in a crash over the weekend.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for a Sioux Falls teenager who lost his life in a crash over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue.

Getnet was pronounced dead on the scene.

“To honor Kidus, he was an amazing kid, always so selfless like I said in my speech, and he was just an amazing overall part of the Roosevelt community and even the Ethiopian community,” said family member Afomiya Dejene. “He would always come to church, he would be an older brother to his little sister. And I hope I could just honor his memory.”

Police said the vehicle that Getnet was in was stolen and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!

Latest News

The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko
The Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE) held a public forum on Thursday evening to...
Public forum continues dialogue on prison site without Kellie Wasko
Nearly 30 organizations received donations from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation on Thursday.
Lyon County Riverboat Foundation donates to area organizations
The foundation was formed by Grand Falls Casino and Resort and looks to be a catalyst to help...
Lyon County Riverboat Foundation donates to area organizations