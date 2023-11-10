Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for a Sioux Falls teenager who lost his life in a crash over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue.

Getnet was pronounced dead on the scene.

“To honor Kidus, he was an amazing kid, always so selfless like I said in my speech, and he was just an amazing overall part of the Roosevelt community and even the Ethiopian community,” said family member Afomiya Dejene. “He would always come to church, he would be an older brother to his little sister. And I hope I could just honor his memory.”

Police said the vehicle that Getnet was in was stolen and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

