Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history

Monarchs cap perfect season in record-setting performance
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The score was 42-36 Warner, at half-time!!! The 9-A title game turned into the highest scoring game in South Dakota HS Playoff history as the Monarchs and Dolphins of Deubrook combined for 130 points. Warner had 76 of them behind the play of QB Hunter Cramer who ran for 212 yards and 4 scores and passed for another. Charlie Dulany also scored 4 times on the ground as Warner amassed almost 650 yards of total offense.

Deubrook’s JP Rogness couldn’t be stopped when the Monarchs kicked him the ball, running 3 kicks back for scores. 79 and 85 yards on kickoffs and 64 on a punt return for 6!

Warner finishes the year with a perfect 12-0 mark, but it sure wasn’t easy in the final in Vermillion.

Warner FB Coach Kerwin Hoellein says, “I kept looking up there in that first quarter and it seemed like 2 days. Every time you looked up there the score kept changing and like I said, I’m so proud of our kids.”

MVP Hunter Cramer says, “I was a manager in 2016 and we came up short there. Came up short in 2020 my freshman year, came up short last year. I mean it just really feels great to finally win one. Especially for the Warner community.”

Deubrook ends up 8-4 on the year and the Dolphins were the Cinderella story of the entire playoffs.

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Avon edges Faulkton in 9-B thriller for 6th state title
Bormann leads Parkston past Howard in exciting 9-AA championship game
HBC season ends while Jackson CC rolls into semi's in Minnesota FB Playoffs
Class AA Volleyball Tournament set after SODAK 16 games
