Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The score was 42-36 Warner, at half-time!!! The 9-A title game turned into the highest scoring game in South Dakota HS Playoff history as the Monarchs and Dolphins of Deubrook combined for 130 points. Warner had 76 of them behind the play of QB Hunter Cramer who ran for 212 yards and 4 scores and passed for another. Charlie Dulany also scored 4 times on the ground as Warner amassed almost 650 yards of total offense.

Deubrook’s JP Rogness couldn’t be stopped when the Monarchs kicked him the ball, running 3 kicks back for scores. 79 and 85 yards on kickoffs and 64 on a punt return for 6!

Warner finishes the year with a perfect 12-0 mark, but it sure wasn’t easy in the final in Vermillion.

Warner FB Coach Kerwin Hoellein says, “I kept looking up there in that first quarter and it seemed like 2 days. Every time you looked up there the score kept changing and like I said, I’m so proud of our kids.”

MVP Hunter Cramer says, “I was a manager in 2016 and we came up short there. Came up short in 2020 my freshman year, came up short last year. I mean it just really feels great to finally win one. Especially for the Warner community.”

Deubrook ends up 8-4 on the year and the Dolphins were the Cinderella story of the entire playoffs.

