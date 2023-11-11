7-PEAT COMPLETE! Pierre hammers Yankton to win historic 11AA championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Years changes, players come and go, new contenders rise and fall in SDHSAA football’s Class 11AA, yet one thing has remained consistent over the last seven seasons.

The Pierre Governors are on top at season’s end.

So too they are again in 2023 and this time it’s one for the record books.

This time the Govs smashed the Yankton Bucks 35-7 in the 2023 title game to finish off an 11-1 season and win the seventh consecutive State 11AA Championship in the process. That breaks a South Dakota record for most consecutive state football championships won previously held by West Central from 2000-05. It’s also the eighth title in Pierre program history.

With each team trading punts on their opening drive, the game’s first turning point game on Pierre’s second punt when Yankton muffed the catch and Trey Lewis recovered for the Govs at the Yankton 47. Lewis capped off a ten play drive with a seven yard scoring run to make it 7-0 after a quarter.

The next major turning point occurred in the second quarter when the Governors were backed up to their own one. In a twist on the normal order, Pierre tight end Jett Zabel went under center and floated up a pass to their normal quarterback, Cade Kaiser, who hauled in the pass and shook off a tackler and rumbled 99 yards to make it 14-0.

Lewis would add another touchdown run and Kaiser would hit George Stalley for a 36-yard score to make it 28-0 at half. In the third quarter Kaiser completed a 23-yard touchdown to Zabel to complete the Pierre scoring.

Yankton averted the shutout in the fourth quarter with a 13 yard Lucas Kampshoff to Carson Ness touchdown.

Lewis was named Joe Robbie MVP after rushing 23 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns while also logging six tackles and fumble recovery on defense.

