Adams Homestead hosts annual Christmas at the Homestead

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. - Just because we’re only halfway through the month of November, doesn’t mean it’s too early to get into the Christmas spirit. The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in North Sioux City held their annual Christmas at the Homestead this afternoon.

Volunteers were handing out cookies and cider, vendors were open to get any early holiday shopping done, and even the man himself was there for photo ops.

The 1,500 acre property was donated by the Adams sisters to show off how life was back in the 1870′s. Visitors could come in for free and take a step back in time while getting into the holiday spirit.

All of the homestead site buildings on the property were decorated for the Christmas season and open for tours.

“This is a great event to come to and learn more about the great gift that Maud and Mary Adams gave to the Siouxland community,” said the park manager Jody Moats. “Once you start touring through and seeing all of the decorations you’re probably going to think, ‘maybe it’s time for me to go home and decorate too.’”

This event helped to serve as a precursor to their Homestead Holidays season. Where from December 1st through December 24th, every weekend the homestead will be lit up with Christmas lights.

