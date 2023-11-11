Avera Medical Minute
After rivalry wins Jackrabbits vow not to fall into any Penguin traps

SDSU can clinch at least a share of Missouri Valley Conference Football title with victory
Jacks not overlooking Penguins after two big rivalry wins
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy and important college football Saturday locally full of postseason implications begins bright and early at 11 in the morning with the top ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits visiting Youngstown State.

SDSU enters at 9-0 and is coming off two of their best and most emotional games of the year in wins over rivals USD (37-3) and NDSU (33-16).

It’s certainly a tough reset button to hit after playing arch yet, facing off against a solid Penguin team, and with the chance to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title, quarterback Mark Gronowski says the team will be ready.

