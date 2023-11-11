City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the City of Crooks held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Veterans Memorial Park.

The program began with the posting of the colors led by the County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol and was followed by a ground blessing.

The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a community grassroots effort.

“You get into our part of the country, there’s so much patriotism. Everybody is proud of their communities. So it was heart-warming to see everybody show up today and just show us that Veterans Day is still important to them,” said Crooks Veterans Board Member, Rick Tupper. “We need you all to step up to make this happen. We tell everybody that we’re going to remember all the veterans that have served. We’re going to honor those that continue to serve, but we also want to inspire the generation that will serve. So we’ve got a lot of dreams for this park.”

Thos interested in making a contribution to the park can drop off donations at Crooks City Hall.

