Dell Rapids dominates West Central again to repeat as 11A Champions

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago the Dell Rapids Quarriers had little problem dispatching the West Central Trojans 24-7 to win the sixth state championship in program history.

In the rematch nearly a year to the day in this year’s state title game the Quarriers had already eclipsed their point total from last year by halftime.

Eventual Joe Robbie MVP and MVP Back quarterback Jack Henry, committed to play college football at South Dakota State, threw five touchdown passes to help lead the Quarriers to a 42-6 victory in the 11A State Football Championship. It’s the second consecutive championship for the Quarriers and seventh in program history.

A run-first oriented team, the Quarriers powered their way into the endzone behind Cole Ruesink’s 43-yard run and a three yard touchdown run from Mason Stubbe during a five play opening drive.

From then on Henry would connect on four touchdown passes in the first half and another in the second half. He’d finish 9-13 for 144 yards and five touchdowns. Stubbe carried 21 times for 118 yards while Ruesink toted the rock eight times for 85 yards.

Chet Carda got the lone Trojan score with one yard run in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout.

