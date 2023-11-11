First influenza death in South Dakota a reminder to stay healthy as holidays near

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Influenza season is ramping up in South Dakota, a few weeks before the start of the holiday season. Health professionals are noting that while so far this flu season has the potential to be mild, people should still be proactive in keeping themselves healthy.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday the state saw its first death due to influenza; an individual in the 80-89 year old age range from Minnehaha County. So far, the DOH has tallied 32 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the state. While the department notes that it’s still early in the flu season, an average of 35 South Dakotans will die due to influenza each year.

Those numbers are starting to pick up right before the holiday season, and health professionals are encouraging folks to get vaccinated.

“One of the things we know about every holiday season, it’s when families want to get together. When you get together, not only do you share mashed potatoes and turkey, but you might share some of the other stuff you brought with you as well. The flu shot is a great way to prevent getting hospitalized or potentially dying from the flu,” Sanford Health Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Cauwels said this year’s flu vaccine has proven to be efficient so far this season, looking at how flu season has gone so far in South America, and that bodes well for the vaccine here.

“Right now, what we can say is that the numbers from South America and the southern hemisphere appear to say that this is a good year for the flu shot. It’s preventing roughly half of the hospitalizations that could’ve otherwise occurred. And so, to take your odds of ending up in the hospital and cutting them by 50 percent, any time we can do that we feel like that’s a win,” Cauwels said. “The great news is, there’s a great vaccine out there. And there are therapeutic options as well. So once you start feeling sick, make sure you talk to your doctor. Figure out how you want to get tested, identify what this is.”

COVID-19 cases are also still being recorded in the state, with South Dakotans still being infected with the virus each day. Cauwels said not only is the latest vaccine effective against preventing the virus, but if you meet the right health factors, you can get it at the same time you get the flu vaccine.

“I actually have never had any trouble with either of those vaccinations. So when I went in, I asked for them both. It did a wonderful job for me of getting it done, getting it done in one appointment, and getting me back out on my way,” Cauwels said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.