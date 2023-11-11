Get your Christmas decorations at the Festival of Trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some people like to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving, and those people would have wanted to be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Saturday.

As part of the Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show, the Festival of Trees kicked off inside the Expo Building on Friday and continued on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event featured a wintery wonderland of Christmas trees and holiday wreaths decorated by area businesses.

Guests could vote for their favorites and make bids on the decorations.

“A lot of people use this event every year as the kickoff to their holiday shopping,” said festival organizer Kari Black. “There’s so many awesome Christmas gifts. People come and they just go out with huge bags full of stuff. It’s never too early to get started, because the holidays creep up so fast, but we’re here to help you jump-start that.”

All proceeds from the festival are donated to Casa Angelina, an orphanage in Guatemala, to assist with building efforts.

