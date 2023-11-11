Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House partner with Minnesota-based non-profit Seeds of Change

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium announced a conservation partnership with Minnesota-based non-profit Seeds of Change Research.

Seeds of Change provides immersive experiences in Costa Rica for high school students, where they can engage in hands-on programs, including tropical field research and bioinformatics research.

The students collaborate with team members to establish an original research question, design experiments, and problem-solve as a group before presenting their work.

“If you have a student who’s serious about science, who aspires to make the next medical breakthrough, or is just fascinated by the natural world and wants to experience it firsthand before college, Seeds of Change provides that and more,” said BHA Aquarium Director Michelle Coley.

An informational session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the Great Plains Zoo Education Center.

