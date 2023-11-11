Hot Springs defense dethrones Elk Point-Jefferson and takes 11B Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 20 years since a team from the Black Hills won a state football championship.

For Hot Springs Bison fans it might have felt like 20 years passed during a second half of the 11B State Championship game in which the defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies had three opportunities deep in Bison territory to potentially tie and take the lead.

All three times Hot Springs held, though, preserving a 13-7 victory to claim the program’s first ever state title in the modern playoff era, becoming the first team from the Black Hills to win an 11-man title since Spearfish in 2003. The Bison’s last title came in 1974 via media poll votes.

It certainly looked as though the Huskies were poised to repeat as state champions when they marched down on their opening drive of the game and went up 7-0 on a two yard Jacob Gale run.

Hot Springs answered on their first possession with a 32-yard Cameron Maciejewski touchdown run. Each team would miss field goals before Hot Springs’ quarterback Colin Iverson connected with Braden Peterson for a 79-yard touchdown to go up 13-7. The Huskies drove deep into Bison territory late in the half but Mciejewski picked off a Gale pass just before the end of the quarter.

The second half would be a tense defensive struggle with Elk Point-Jefferson getting several prime chances. After each team had one long drive in the third quarter Elk Point-Jefferson faced a fourth and four at the Hot Springs 16. Gale lofted a pass for the endzone to an open Ashton Fairbanks that fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Bison picked up a first down and then struggled with a punt snap, giving the ball back to the Huskies at their own 20. They would eventually be faced with a fourth and goal at the four yard line. Jacob Gale attempted to run in off right tackle yet was ruled down at the 2 giving the ball back to Hot Springs.

This time the Bison moved the ball and picked up a pair of first downs, yet were stopped once more and forced to punt. Elk Point-Jefferson took over at their own 38 with 1:31 remaining and no timeouts. The Huskies went to the bag of tricks with Keaton Gale throwing a lateral pass back to Grayson Girard who then passed again to Gale who picked up 38 yards to the sideline and drew another 15 yards to the Hot Springs 24 thanks to a personal foul penalty.

Two plays later, though, a Gale pass into the endzone was tipped and picked off by Peterson to seal the victory.

Maciejewski was named Joe Robbie MVP with Peterson winning outstanding back and Dell Rapids’ Caleb Rickenbach winning outstanding lineman.

