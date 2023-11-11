Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert in Michigan next month at the Genesee County Jail. (Source: WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert for inmates at the Genesee County Jail next month.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the concert will be held on Dec. 5.

The sheriff said the show got scheduled after he sent the singer a video about putting together a concert at the county jail.

Swanson started an education program called IGNITE for county inmates in 2020. He said the program is in place to help reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer spent time in jail himself. Billboard reports he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

“They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive,” Billboard quoted the singer in an interview. “I’ve never had anything in life that urged me at the moment to know that I had to do something different.”

He was later transferred from the violent offenders’ unit to the education unit where he reportedly studied for his GED and passed the test on his first attempt.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Ten years since Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation

Latest News

The head of military and veteran affairs at Sanford and volunteers delivered blankets to 48...
Veteran patients at Sanford receive new blankets
Over a hundred Dells fans came out to watch the action-packed game.
Now playing: Championship football at the Dells Theater
Local jazz band pays tribute to veterans at Prairie Creek Lodge
Local jazz band pays tribute to veterans at Prairie Creek Lodge
Residents at the Good Samaritan’s Prairie Creek Lodge got a special treat on Friday afternoon.
Local jazz band pays tribute to veterans at Prairie Creek Lodge
Rudy Navarrete’s hosts 6th annual ‘Brand New Shoe Drive’ for Boys & Girls Club
Rudy Navarrete’s hosts 6th annual ‘Brand New Shoe Drive’ for Boys & Girls Club