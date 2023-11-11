Avera Medical Minute
Local jazz band pays tribute to veterans at Prairie Creek Lodge

Residents at the Good Samaritan's Prairie Creek Lodge got a special treat on Friday afternoon.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New Horizons Band visited to play some patriotic-themed jazz music and pay tribute to those who served.

The New Horizons Band visited to play some patriotic-themed jazz music and pay tribute to those who served.

“People appreciate the time that you took time out of your life to serve in various times and various places, the old saying is that all gave some and some gave all. So I guess that’s what Veterans Day means,” said airforce veteran Doug Uthe.

After the concert, the band took part in Veterans Day activities around Sioux Falls and will head to other events in the region over the weekend.

