Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Military Heritage Alliance ceremony honors those who served

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, in partnership with local veterans organizations, hosted a Veterans Day program at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The ceremony kicked off at 10:30 a.m. and was free and open to the public.

Retired Brigadier General Damian Donahoe led the service. Donahoe served as an infantryman in the Iowa National Guard and was deployed overseas four times throughout his career.

The program also included a mass colors presentation of flags from various military and veterans organizations and a performance from the American Legion Post 15 men’s choir.

“We celebrate Veterans Day for those of us who have served and those who are still serving, and then we want to remember all those who paid the supreme sacrifice who are no longer with us,” said Post 15 Vietnam Veterans Commander Hawk Mayer.

Several veterans were honored with outstanding achievement awards.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the headliner at the World Freedom Initiative conference...
Noem speaks at conservative conference in Paris, France
Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’
Warner outscores Deubrook in wild, record-setting 9-A title game
Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history
Samuel Swanson
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen located
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two girls remain hospitalized for injuries from Watertown fire

Latest News

The event featured a wintery wonderland of Christmas trees and holiday wreaths decorated by...
Get your Christmas decorations at the Festival of Trees
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean holds fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean holds fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota
The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium announced a conservation partnership with...
Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House partner with Minnesota-based non-profit Seeds of Change