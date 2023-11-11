Military Heritage Alliance ceremony honors those who served

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, in partnership with local veterans organizations, hosted a Veterans Day program at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The ceremony kicked off at 10:30 a.m. and was free and open to the public.

Retired Brigadier General Damian Donahoe led the service. Donahoe served as an infantryman in the Iowa National Guard and was deployed overseas four times throughout his career.

The program also included a mass colors presentation of flags from various military and veterans organizations and a performance from the American Legion Post 15 men’s choir.

“We celebrate Veterans Day for those of us who have served and those who are still serving, and then we want to remember all those who paid the supreme sacrifice who are no longer with us,” said Post 15 Vietnam Veterans Commander Hawk Mayer.

Several veterans were honored with outstanding achievement awards.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.