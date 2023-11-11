Now playing: Championship football at the Dells Theater

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was quiet in Dell Rapids on Friday afternoon, and you didn’t have to look far to find out why.

Chasing their second straight title, the Quarrier football team was in the Dakota Dome to take on West Central, and with them was a large portion of the city’s population.

But for those who weren’t in Vermillion, there was a special feature presentation downtown.

“I had kind of thought about it the last few years about trying to be able to do this, but with my studio contracts and showing movies in the evenings it never really worked out and so since this game was at two o’clock on a Friday and nothing was really going on, it made sense,” said Dells Theater owner, Brian Anderson.

Over a hundred Dells fans came out to watch the action-packed game.

“Dell Rapids is very proud. The sports in the schools are very important to the community. It brings people together. It gives them something to talk about,” said resident Carolyn Drew. “When you go to the games, there’s never seating. It’s packed. It gives the kids a lot of good feelings that the community is backing them.”

The big game on the big screen and inside was anything but quiet, with plenty of young Quarriers in attendance.

“They’re watching their friends on the screen. ‘Oh! I know that one and I know this one!’ That’s cool,” Drew explained.

“It’s always a joy to see the little ones when they come here for any movie I’m showing or if I do a birthday party or gaming party,” Anderson said. “It’s always a joy to see them here, but especially during football. They get so into it. It’s fun to see them get really excited.”

Many of the children in attendance were part of the after-school program “Dell Rapids Community Haven”. During the first half, they had seventeen kids watching the game.

It was the perfect spot to watch the game, and as the clock ticked down, the theater roared with excitement as their team took the title in the 11A sequel.

For Quarrier fans, it was nothing short of movie magic.

“It was great to see that and just hearing everybody in the auditorium cheering the entire time,” Anderson expressed.

“I think it’s phenomenal that Brian does this, but then Brian is always trying to do things for the community,” Drew said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.