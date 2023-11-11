Rudy Navarrete’s hosts 6th annual ‘Brand New Shoe Drive’ for Boys & Girls Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night, a fundraiser to provide shoes for kids in need was held at Severance Brewing in downtown Sioux Falls.

Since the start of the event, over 800 pairs of brand-new shoes have been given out.

Rudy Navarrete’s taco truck sold food for a free-will donation and all donations will be matched.

“He has done so much good to the community,” said attendee Ellie Polsean. “I always marvel at the size of checks that he had posted on his windows when I walked into the cafe. When I saw how much he had donated to the Boys and Girls Club.”

The shoe drive will be at The Blind Butcher Brewing Company on Saturday, the Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg next Friday, and Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.