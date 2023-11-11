Avera Medical Minute
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean holds fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those in search of a meal on Saturday could enjoy a staple of downtown Sioux Falls while helping to feed others in the community.

Sanaa Abourezk, owner of Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, located at the 8th and Railroad Center, held her annual fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota.

The meal was buffet-style, featuring three appetizers, seven main dishes, and more at $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with every dollar helping feed those in need.

“Hunder is my issue, specifically child hunger,” Abourezk said. “I just absolutely cannot see a child go hungry anywhere in the world, but especially in South Dakota. We are very generous, we have a lot of resources, so our kids should have good meals.”

The fundraiser started more than fifteen years ago and, over the years, has generated thousands of dollars for Feeding South Dakota.

