Three Dell Rapids seniors make Veterans Community Project donation

Inside Dell Rapids High School Friday morning, a Veterans Day program was led by a former service member.
By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Inside Dell Rapids High School Friday morning, a Veterans Day program was led by a former service member. There was poetry, music and a special donation from students — all in honor of those who stood up for our freedom.

“If there’s someone in your family that’s in the military, give them a call and thank them for their service,” said Darrel Weinacht, a former service member.

Weinacht led the program. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and has been a bus driver in Dell Rapids for 13 years.

”Veterans Day is honoring all that have served. Saluting all who served with respect and great gratitude. We don’t know them all, but we owe them all and thank them all,” Weinacht said.

Along with sharing his story, a group of three middle schoolers shared poetry they had written for Veterans Day.

Three seniors also detailed the service history of their families, including Sophia Godwin, who emotionally opened up about her great uncle who served in Vietnam and came home with PTSD.

”If any aircraft flew overhead, he would duck, and he’d be afraid. He couldn’t enjoy the 4th of July. He couldn’t enjoy little things anymore. He could barely hold a job, and his relationships suffered greatly,” Godwin said.

Godwin, John Mortrude and Naomi Monroe have been holding a fundraiser at sporting events throughout the year to raise money for the Veterans Community Project, building tiny homes for homeless veterans.

“We thought it was great that they had brought it into Sioux Falls, and it was a local thing that we could help support and be close to,” Mortrude said.

In front of their classmates and family members, they were able to present a check for more than $2,300 to the Veterans Community Project.

“The look on their faces just made me feel happy — proud of what I’ve done,” Godwin said.

“My dad is one of my biggest role models. To be able to support veterans and him being a veteran is a big part of my life, so that meant a lot to me,” Mortrude said.

“With over 30,000 veterans on our streets across America, this project is amazing. I thank you guys. I applaud you guys for all of the donations that you have made,” Monroe said.

